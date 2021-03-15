Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,036,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,656,000 after buying an additional 487,351 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after buying an additional 292,157 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,850,000 after buying an additional 514,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 134,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

SANM opened at $39.96 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

