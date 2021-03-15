Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.27% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 467,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after purchasing an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

