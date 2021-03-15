Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Balchem worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Balchem by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $130.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCPC. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

