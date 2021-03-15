Petrolia Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:BBLS) Short Interest Update

Petrolia Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:BBLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BBLS opened at $0.03 on Monday. Petrolia Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Petrolia Energy

Petrolia Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% working interests in the Minerva-Rockdale Field comprising approximately 50 square miles located in Austin, Texas; the Slick Unit Dutcher Sands oilfield consisting of approximately 2,600 acres located in Creek County, Oklahoma; and the Twin Lakes San Andres Unit covering an area of approximately 4,864 acres located in Chavez County, New Mexico.

