Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by H2o Am LLP

H2o Am LLP cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,312 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 5.6% of H2o Am LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. H2o Am LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,659,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after buying an additional 1,437,207 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.15. 466,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,852,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.