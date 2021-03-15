Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Pfizer by 35,824.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 68,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 68,424 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 544,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 218,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

PFE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.11. 532,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,852,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

