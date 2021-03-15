Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Sells $2,616,900.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,616,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $45.19 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 73,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,224,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

