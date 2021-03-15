PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks Purchases 79,800 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks acquired 79,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$224,238.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,307,036.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.00. 116,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,501. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27.

PHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

