Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE PING opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -327.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $824,248.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,619,446.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $83,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,893 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 236,337 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Ping Identity by 58.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

