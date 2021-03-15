Pinkcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32,413.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $32,413.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.95 or 0.00395932 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.27 or 0.04834136 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,133,374 coins and its circulating supply is 425,872,938 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

