Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $71.75 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $702,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,483,725 shares of company stock worth $109,744,991.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

