Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

