Piper Sandler Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $9.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

RRC stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 70.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 700.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

