Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.92.

Shares of ULTA opened at $318.15 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.00 and a 200-day moving average of $268.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

