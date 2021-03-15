Playtech’s (PYTCF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Playtech has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

