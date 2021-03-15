PowerPool Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.67 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004454 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $51.18 million and $5.67 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00453262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00052194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00095827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00069389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.77 or 0.00561579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,306,673 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

