Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.90

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 17794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $543.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

