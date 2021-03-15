Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

PMOIY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $472.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.86. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

