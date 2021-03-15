Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Up 68.2% in February

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the February 11th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 20,000 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pro-Dex by 148.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.34%.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

