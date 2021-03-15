Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) Short Interest Update

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 11th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAC opened at $13.79 on Monday. Property Solutions Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,962,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,483,000. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

