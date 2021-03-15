ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,625 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 81.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AMERISAFE by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $64.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

