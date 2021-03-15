ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,913 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,827,000 after acquiring an additional 467,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Unisys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,502 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,707,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,385,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

