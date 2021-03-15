ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 487 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA opened at $860.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $711.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $875.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

