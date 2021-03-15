ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 37.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.