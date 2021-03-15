ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 357,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

