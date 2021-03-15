ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,137 Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market cap of $903.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRO. Truist raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

