ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,106 TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

