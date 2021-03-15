Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 55,300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 276,500.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,614,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,249,000 after acquiring an additional 689,981 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $109.62. 262,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,428,157. The company has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.81.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

