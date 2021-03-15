Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 26,640.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,879 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.01. 13,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,380. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.62.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

