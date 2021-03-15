Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 71,504 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 407.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,504 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.77. 73,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,671. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

