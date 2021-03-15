Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,541 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $17,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.44.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.06. 513,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,057,047. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $272.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average of $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.12, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.