Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Truist Securities

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PB. Raymond James raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $80.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $80.54. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $16,552,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $57,826,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 48,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

