Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,750 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,485.33 ($19.41).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,539.50 ($20.11) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,362.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,254.28. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,563.50 ($20.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £40.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

