PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $158.15

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.15 and last traded at $158.15, with a volume of 2315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

