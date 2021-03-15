Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in MongoDB by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.33.

MDB opened at $320.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.83, for a total transaction of $4,869,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,470,568 shares in the company, valued at $511,507,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.