Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.93 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $152.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $155.49.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

