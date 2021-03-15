Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after purchasing an additional 913,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,568,000 after purchasing an additional 886,133 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 713,019 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.03.

NYSE:LVS opened at $62.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

