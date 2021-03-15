Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $2,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $395.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

