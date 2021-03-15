Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 787 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $170.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.37. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.42.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.