Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 935 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 99.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after acquiring an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $37,441,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $127.36 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

