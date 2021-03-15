Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 749 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yandex were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.