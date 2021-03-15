Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $36,910,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $18,824,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

