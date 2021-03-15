Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Shares of CAT opened at $229.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

