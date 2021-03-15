Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 343,480 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 343,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,005,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of GFL Environmental at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $938,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE GFL opened at $33.22 on Monday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

