Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,302 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 551.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 214,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 181,268 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $12,767,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $12,670,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $12,539,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,155. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.71.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

