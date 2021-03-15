Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 45,990 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

NYSE COP opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

