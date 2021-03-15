Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 11th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,319. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUBGY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

