Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.76. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 3,009 shares traded.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.22.

About Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

