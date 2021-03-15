Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Increased by Analyst

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.71 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

