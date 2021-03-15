Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Earthstone Energy, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of ESTE opened at $8.69 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

